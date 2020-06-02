American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $11.22, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$6.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 457.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.28 billion, down 89.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$13.60 per share and revenue of $21.66 billion, which would represent changes of -377.55% and -52.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.16% lower within the past month. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

