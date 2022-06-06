American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $16.30, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 9.08% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, American Airlines is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 122.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.84 billion, up 71.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.47 per share and revenue of $46.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.46% and +56.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.69% lower. American Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

