American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $17.01, marking a +1.73% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 1.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of -$2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.52 billion, up 112.64% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.50 per share and revenue of $42.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.17% and +42.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.28% lower. American Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

