American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $19.02, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 9.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of -$1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.05 billion, up 124.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 95.75% lower. American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 246, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

