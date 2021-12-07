American Airlines' (AAL) Long-Serving CEO to Retire Next Year

American Airlines Group’s AAL chief executive officer Doug Parker will step down on Mar 31, 2022. Parker will, however, continue to discharge his duties as the chairman of AAL’s board.

Parker has been at the helm of affairs at American Airlines since 2013. We remind investors that American Airlines Group was formed following the December 2013 merger between AMR (American Airlines' parent group, which was founded in 1934) and U.S. Airways.

Parker will be replaced as CEO by the carrier’s current president Robert Isom. Isom has been serving as American Airlines’ president since 2016. He is hugely experienced in the airline industry, evidenced by his leadership expertise across various fields like finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing and revenue management.

Expressing his gratitude to Parker, Isom said, “I want to thank Doug for his partnership over the past two decades. He is a leader and teacher who inspires all around him and leaves an incredible legacy at American and in our industry. Looking ahead, I am deeply honored to be working alongside the best team in the industry and know that we will achieve great things together.”

With air-travel demand on the mend from the pandemic-induced lows witnessed last year, American Airlines will be hoping that a veteran like Isom will be able to take advantage of the upbeat scenario and guide AAL in its quest for achieving greater growth.

American Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Below, we present some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation industry:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). KNX has a stellar surprise history as its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 14%.

Shares of Knight-Swift have gained more than 43% so far this year. A strong performance of its logistics segment is aiding growth. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. ARCB's earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 27.4%.

Shares of ArcBest have surged more than 100% so far this year. Improving freight conditions in the United States augur well for ARCB. Solid customer demand and higher market rates are supporting growth at ARCB.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) presently. The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for CHRW is pegged at 9%. CHRW benefits from higher pricing and volumes across most of its service lines.

Total revenues at C.H. Robinson jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021, with higher revenues across all the segments. CHRW’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has moved up 5% in the past year.

