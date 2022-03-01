American Airlines (AAL) Launches Revamped AAdvantage Program

American Airlines AAL has launched a revamped AAdvantage loyalty program by virtue of which members can use a single metric — loyalty points — to earn status. Under the system, one qualifying mile earned equals one loyalty point.



AAdvantage members can earn miles and loyalty points by flying, dining, shopping and using an AAdvantage credit card. The program enhances the travel experience of customers, by offering free checked bags, priority check-in, priority security and priority boarding when flying on either American Airlines or its oneworld Alliance partners.



For 2022, members will require 30,000 loyalty points to earn a Gold status, 75,000 loyalty points for Platinum, 125,000 for Platinum Pro and 200,000 for Executive Platinum. A status, once achieved, will be valid through Mar 31 of the next year.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price

American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

American Airlines is expanding complimentary upgrade access for AAdvantage Gold and Platinum members to include all flights within North America irrespective of the flight distance. For travel beginning Mar 2, the airline will automatically request an upgrade if everyone in the reservation is eligible for one. Later this year, AAL will begin offering complimentary upgrades to one companion traveling on the same flight.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector are as follows:



ArcBest Corporation ARCB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 31.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest have surged more than 44% in a year.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.2%.



Shares of J.B. Hunt have rallied more than 34% in a year.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.