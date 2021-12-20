American Airlines (AAL), JetBlue to Add Routes Under NEA

American Airlines AAL continues its expansion initiatives under the Northeast Alliance (“NEA”) with JetBlue Airways JBLU despite the partnership facing scrutiny over concerns of reducing competition and jacking up air fares. As part of the partnership, the two airlines will offer more than 700 daily flights from New York and Boston, MA next summer.



Under the NEA, American Airlines is expanding its global footprint in 2022, with new nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Doha, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport. From LaGuardia airport, the carrier has added routes to Houston, TX; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK and Omaha, NE.



From Boston, American Airlines, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), announced new nonstop services to Halifax, Nova Scotia; Louisville, KY; Memphis, TN; Pensacola, FL; and Traverse City, MI. These new flights from Boston add to the carrier’s recently announced routes to Columbus, OH; Cincinnati, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Wilmington, N.C. and Toronto, Canada.

Under the NEA, JetBlue, carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, will introduce new services to Vancouver, Canada from both New York-JFK and Boston. The carrier will also increase frequencies on several of its routes from New York-JFK, including Cancun, Mexico; Guayaquil, Ecuador; Raleigh–Durham, NC; and Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN.



From LaGuardia airport, JetBlue will begin new service to Portland, ME in 2022. The airline will boost frequency on its existing services from LaGuardia to Boston, Charleston, S.C.; Jacksonville, FL; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL and Savannah, GA. Beginning Jun 9, 2021, JBLU will resume service connecting Baltimore/Washington International Airport with Boston Logan International Airport, operating up to five daily flights.

