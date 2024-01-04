American Airlines (AAL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with American Airlines (AAL) standing at $13.09, reflecting a +1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

Shares of the world's largest airline witnessed a loss of 3.93% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 2.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Airlines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.04, showcasing a 96.58% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.03 billion, down 1.24% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.46% upward. American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.3.

Meanwhile, AAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

