American Airlines (AAL) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.4% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 51% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price

American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Transportation - Airline industry may consider Azul S.A. AZUL, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Is AAL going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.