American Airlines (AAL) Gains on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat

American Airlines' AAL fourth-quarter 2020 loss puts it in the same bracket of Alaska Air Group ALK, United Airlines UAL and Delta Air Lines DAL as all suffered a similar setback.

The airline incurred a loss (excluding 5 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.86 per share, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.92. However, the company delivered earnings per share of $1.15 in the year-ago quarter.

Operating revenues of $4,027 million slumped 64.4% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,859.2 million. The narrower-than-expected loss and the revenue beat pleased investors. As an evidence, the stock soared above 25% in pre-market trading.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Airlines Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Passenger revenues, which accounted for bulk of the top line (79.2%), plunged 69.2% to $3,190 million. Cargo revenues surged 32% to $285 million, driven by the carrier’s focus on its cargo unit in the face of dwindling passenger revenues. Cargo yield per ton mile jumped 82.2% in the final quarter of 2020. Other revenues dropped 26.5%.

Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) decreased 24.7% year over year to 12.12 cents in the reported quarter on a consolidated basis. Further, passenger revenue per available seat miles (PRASM) fell 34.8% to 9.60 cents in the period. Moreover, consolidated yield was down 14.7%.

While consolidated traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) plummeted 63.8%, capacity (measured in average seat miles) contracted 52.7%. Consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased 19.7 percentage points to 64.1% as traffic decline was more than the capacity reduction.

Total operating costs (on a reported basis) declined 38.2% year over year to $6,542 million with expenses pertaining to aircraft fuel and related taxes tumbling 71.6%. However, consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (CASM: excluding fuel and special items) shot up 51.8% to 17.59 cents due to weak capacity. With major part of the fleet remaining grounded/under-utilized, fuel gallons consumed tanked 50.6%. Average fuel price per gallon (including related taxes) also fell 38.2% to $1.27.

Other Details

Driven by its cost-control initiatives, American Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently, succeeded in reducing its daily cash burn rate from nearly $100 million in April 2020 to approximately $30 million in the December quarter. Also, it exited the fourth quarter with available liquidity of $14.3 billion. The carrier expects to end the first quarter of 2021with total available liquidity of roughly $15 billion.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Moreover, American Airlines expects system capacity for the March quarter to nosedive 45% from the figure reported in first-quarter 2019. Total revenues in the first quarter of 2021 are anticipated to decline in the 60-65% range.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.