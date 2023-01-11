American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $15.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 12.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 140.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.71 billion, up 34.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.3% higher. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.79 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Zacks Investment Research

