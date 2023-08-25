American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $14.58, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 12.07% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 14.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.56 billion, up 0.73% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $53.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +550% and +8.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.06% lower. American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.68, which means American Airlines is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.