American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 17.19% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.41 billion, up 79.32% from the prior-year quarter.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.02 per share and revenue of $48.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.83% and +60.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% lower. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

