American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $22.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 9.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$3.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.06 billion, down 52.37% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.68 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.94% and +50.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

