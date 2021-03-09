American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $21.60, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 20.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.85, down 45.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.06 billion, down 52.37% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.62 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.24% and +50.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% lower. AAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

