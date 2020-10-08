American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.16, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$5.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 497.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.86 billion, down 76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$19.25 per share and revenue of $17.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -492.86% and -61.57%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% lower within the past month. AAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

