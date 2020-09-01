American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.10, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 17.78% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 11.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

AAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$5.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 498.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.91 billion, down 75.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$18.92 per share and revenue of $17.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -486.12% and -60.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

