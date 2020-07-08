American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $11.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 35.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$7.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 486.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.36 billion, down 88.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$15.16 per share and revenue of $20.41 billion, which would represent changes of -409.39% and -55.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% higher. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.