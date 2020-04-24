American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 34.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 19.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 25.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$2.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 523.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.15 billion, down 13.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$11.70 per share and revenue of $26.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -338.78% and -42.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2373.33% lower. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

