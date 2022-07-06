American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $13.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 16.84% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, American Airlines is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 141.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.15 billion, up 75.88% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $47.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.01% and +58.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.5% lower within the past month. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

