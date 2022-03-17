American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $16.55, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.24% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 12.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

American Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.45, up 43.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.38 billion, up 109.17% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.26 per share and revenue of $42.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.03% and +41.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.69% lower within the past month. American Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

