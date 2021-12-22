American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $18.26, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 6.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

American Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, American Airlines is projected to report earnings of -$1.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.09 billion, up 125.79% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.65 per share and revenue of $29.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56% and +70.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.