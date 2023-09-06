American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 11.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.59 billion, up 0.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $53.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +536% and +8.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.57% lower within the past month. American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

