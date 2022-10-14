American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.11, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 8.55% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.84% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

American Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.26 billion, up 47.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $47.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.98% and +59.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.21% higher. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

