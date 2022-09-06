American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.22, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 13.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.34 billion, up 48.74% from the prior-year quarter.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.82 per share and revenue of $48.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.21% and +61.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.77% higher. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.