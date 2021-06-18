American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $22.29, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 1.64% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

AAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.15 billion, up 340.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.74 per share and revenue of $28.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.54% and +62.27%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower. AAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.