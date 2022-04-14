American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 15.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of -$2.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.81 billion, up 119.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.48 per share and revenue of $43.23 billion, which would represent changes of +58.47% and +44.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 45.12% lower within the past month. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

