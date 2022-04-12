American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $17.13, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 19.09% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2022. On that day, American Airlines is projected to report earnings of -$2.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.9%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.65 billion, up 115.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.80 per share and revenue of $42.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +66.59% and +43.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.74% lower. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

