American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $18.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 10.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

American Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.50, up 42.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.65 billion, up 115.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.73 per share and revenue of $42.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.42% and +43.49%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.38% lower. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

