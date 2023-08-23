American Airlines (AAL) Expects High Q3 Costs Post Pilot Deal

American Airlines AAL expects labor costs to increase following the four-year pay-related deal inked with pilots earlier this week. This rise is likely to get reflected in the bottom-line results of the third quarter.

The approval of the deal, which is valued at $9.6 billion over its tenure, makes AAL’s pilots eligible for an immediate pay raise in excess of 21%, on average, as it includes roughly $1.1 billion in immediate, one-time payments and ratification bonuses. The deal also has provisions for retroactive pay for the first four months of 2023. This implies that $230 million will get reflected as additional expenses in the September-quarter results.

Including the expenditures associated with the deal, American Airlines now expects third-quarter cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and net special items or CASM-ex to rise in the 4-6% band on a year-over-year basis (prior guidance: 2-4% year-over-year jump).

However, full-year 2023 guidance for the metric (even after including the pilot-deal related costs) remains the same due to changes in the projected timing of other expense items. Evidently, CASM-ex for 2023 is still forecast to climb in the range of 2-4%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider stocks like United Airlines UAL and Air Transport Services ATSG. Each stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

United Airlines is seeing steady recovery in domestic and international air-travel demand. Owing to this, UAL suggests revenues for the September quarter to grow 10-13% year over year. Our projection for the metric hints at an increase of 11.4% year over year.

For third-quarter 2023, United Airlines anticipates capacity to improve 16% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has been revised 19.7% upward over the past 60 days.

The uptrend with respect to e-commerce even in the post-pandemic scenario is a huge positive for Air Transport Services. It is the primary driver behind the uptick in demand for midsize air freighters.

With shippers replacing their older, less fuel-efficient equipment, ATSG’s freighters have emerged as suitable replacements. Driven by the upbeat demand, ATSG has delivered a record six converted freighters under lease in a month to its customers worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s current-year earnings has been revised 11.2% north in the past 60 days.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.