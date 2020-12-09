American Airlines (AAL) Expands Coronavirus Tests for U.S. Travel

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL is expanding its pre-flight coronavirus-testing program to cover all U.S. destinations that have quarantine requirements. As coronavirus keeps customers away from air travel, the airline is ramping up safety measures to instill confidence among passengers.



Starting Dec 9, customers traveling to any U.S. city, state or territory with mandatory quarantine requirements, can avail the airline’s at-home testing facility through its partner LetsGetChecked, for travel commencing on or after Dec 12.



Some of the places where guests can avoid coronavirus-led travel restrictions, in case they test negative, include Alaska, Connecticut, Chicago, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Puerto Rico.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price

American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

The airline plans to expand the testing program to accommodate other places in the United States as and when fresh travel restrictions are imposed.



In October, American Airlines started offering pre-travel coronavirus tests to customers traveling to Jamaica and Hawaii. Jamaican residents traveling to their home country can avail the testing facility at Miami International Airport and avoid the country’s quarantine requirements if they test negative. For customers traveling to Hawaii, this COVID-19-testing program is available at the airline’s Dallas Fort Worth International Airport hub. In November, the airline expanded the testing facility to new destinations in the Caribbean, Latin America and Hawaii.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

American Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS and GATX Corp. GATX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX have gained more than 22%, 56% and 32% in the last six months, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.