American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $16.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 10.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.73 billion, up 2.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $52.95 billion, which would represent changes of +460% and +8.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.31% higher within the past month. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.54.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

