American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.73, marking a -0.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 7.4% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 8.7% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.59 billion, up 0.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $53.11 billion, which would represent changes of +536% and +8.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.13% lower. American Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

