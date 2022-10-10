American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $12.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 14.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 12.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

American Airlines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 149.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.32 billion, up 48.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.78 per share and revenue of $47.89 billion, which would represent changes of +90.69% and +60.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.76% higher within the past month. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

