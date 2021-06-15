American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $22.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 1.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 2.7% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.45, up 68.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.15 billion, up 340.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.74 per share and revenue of $28.13 billion, which would represent changes of +55.54% and +62.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. AAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

