American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $24.25, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 10.45% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

AAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.15 billion, up 340.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.74 per share and revenue of $28.13 billion, which would represent changes of +55.54% and +62.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. AAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.