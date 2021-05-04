American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $21.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$2.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.09 billion, up 337.3% from the prior-year quarter.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.27 per share and revenue of $27.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.93% and +58.14%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.28% lower. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

