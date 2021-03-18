American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $24.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.48% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 39.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.23% in that time.

AAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$3.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.06 billion, down 52.37% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.68 per share and revenue of $26.05 billion, which would represent changes of +60.94% and +50.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% lower within the past month. AAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

