American Airlines (AAL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) ended the recent trading session at $17.43, demonstrating a -1.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.9%.

The world's largest airline's stock has climbed by 20.6% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Airlines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 96.55% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.38 billion, up 2.47% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.65 per share and a revenue of $53.94 billion, representing changes of -37.74% and +2.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.57% higher. As of now, American Airlines holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, American Airlines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.32 of its industry.

We can also see that AAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

