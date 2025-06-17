American Airlines (AAL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $10.56, marking a -3.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.7%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 8.09% was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 0% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Airlines in its upcoming release. On that day, American Airlines is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.36%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.29 billion, indicating a 0.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and a revenue of $54.61 billion, representing changes of -58.67% and +0.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, American Airlines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.31.

Also, we should mention that AAL has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Airline industry stood at 0.88 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.