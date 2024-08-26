American Airlines (AAL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

American Airlines (AAL) ended the recent trading session at $10.21, demonstrating a -1.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.85%.

Shares of the world's largest airline have depreciated by 2.17% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.47 billion, down 0.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $53.55 billion, which would represent changes of -63.4% and +1.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.91% lower. At present, American Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, American Airlines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.97 for its industry.

It's also important to note that AAL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

