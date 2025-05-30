American Airlines (AAL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

American Airlines (AAL) ended the recent trading session at $11.41, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 13.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 8.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 29.36% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.29 billion, indicating a 0.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $54.61 billion, indicating changes of -58.67% and +0.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.7% decrease. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.33.

It is also worth noting that AAL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.89.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

