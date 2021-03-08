American Airlines' (AAL) 737 MAX Flight Faces Engine Issue

Engine-related issues due to technological glitches are emerging as the latest source of setbacks for the airline stocks, which are already reeling under the coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand. Notably, on Feb 20, 2021, United Airlines’ UAL Flight 328 made an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport following an engine failure. On Feb 22, a Delta Air Lines DAL flight made an emergency landing at the Salt Lake International Airport after a snag in the engine was detected.

American Airlines AAL became the latest U.S.- based carrier to suffer a technological breakdown. Per a Reuters report, American Airlines’ Flight 2555, a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, travelling to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport from Miami, declared an emergency. The declaration came after the captain of the flight was forced to shut down one engine due to a possible mechanical issue.

Thankfully, the incident did not result in any casualty as the plane landed safely at Newark with 95 passengers and six crew- members aboard. Per the report, the snag might have been caused by issues related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator. As a matter of relief, the incident is unlikely to be related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that prompted Boeing 737 MAX jets to be grounded for 20 months since Mar 2019.

In November 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the green signal to the aircraft to resume commercial flights. Following FAA’s decision, American Airlines was the first U.S. carrier to restart its commercial flight services using Boeing's 737 MAX jets when it started operating the planes from Dec 29, 2020 on the Miami -New York route.

Brazilian carrier Gol Linhas GOL was, however, the first airline in the world to resume passenger services using the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. It started using the aircraft from Dec 9, 2020.

