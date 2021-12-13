American Airlines: Does Its Price Justify the Risks?

American Airlines Group (AAL) is an American company that has been operating in the aviation industry since 2013.

I am neutral on American Airlines Group because while the share price is suppressed, it is still running up heavy losses, making it difficult to value. In addition, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bearish on the stock. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

American Airlines Group is an airline holding company founded in 2013 by the merger of AMR Corporation and US Airways Group. All flights from these predecessors are now operating under the American Airlines Brand.

The company operates the largest airline in terms of passengers, fleet size, and passenger-kilometers flown. The company was ranked seventieth in the Fortune 500 list based on revenue. American Airlines Group serves about 350 destinations worldwide. The company has three divisions: American Airlines Cargo, American Eagle, and American Airlines Shuttle.

Recent Results

In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported total revenue of $9 billion, showing a 64% increase year-over-year. Passenger revenue contributed $7.9 billion, with cargo revenue following at $332 million.

The net profit for the quarter was $169 million or $0.25 per diluted share. This is an increase from the same period last year, where the company faced a loss of $2.4 billion. The total loss for the nine months ended as of September 2021 is $1.1 billion, which is an improvement from the previous year’s $6.7 billion loss for the same period.

By the end of the third quarter, the company reported that it had $18 billion worth of available liquidity and expects to see an increase in revenue due to higher travel demand in the fourth quarter.

It reported that it is working towards paying approximately $15 billion of debt by the end of 2025. As of the third quarter of 2021, the company reported a total employee count of 119,800, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year.

Valuation Metrics

American Airlines stock is very difficult to value at the moment as it is running up steep losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nonetheless, growth is expected to be strong going forward as revenue is expected to soar by 70% in 2021 and 45.2% in 2022. Moreover, normalized earnings-per-share are expected to increase by 55.9% in 2021 and 100.3% in 2022.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, American Airlines earns a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on one Buy, three Holds, and four Sells assigned in the past three months. The average American Airlines price target of $18.56 implies 8.8% upside potential.

Summary and Conclusion

American Airlines is a leading airline brand that benefits from significant brand-name recognition, economies of scale, and network advantages. Additionally, the company is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as the economy recovers from the pandemic and consumer air travel habits return to normal.

On the other hand, Wall Street analysts are generally bearish on the stock, with the price target implying minimal upside from here over the next year. Furthermore, the stock is very difficult to value at the moment due to the company running up steep losses. As a result, investors should realize that this is currently a very risky stock and may want to invest their money elsewhere.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

