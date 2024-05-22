American Aires Secures $3.77M in Private Placement

American Aires (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

American Aires Inc. has successfully completed a second tranche of its private placement, raising an additional $1.02 million, which brings the total proceeds to $3.77 million. The funds, generated through the sale of over 3.9 million units, will be directed towards the company’s sales, marketing, working capital, and general corporate initiatives. Each unit sold includes a common share and a warrant, which can be exercised at an established price over a five-year period.

For further insights into TSE:WIFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.