American Aires Secures $3.77M in Private Placement

May 22, 2024 — 04:08 pm EDT

American Aires (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

American Aires Inc. has successfully completed a second tranche of its private placement, raising an additional $1.02 million, which brings the total proceeds to $3.77 million. The funds, generated through the sale of over 3.9 million units, will be directed towards the company’s sales, marketing, working capital, and general corporate initiatives. Each unit sold includes a common share and a warrant, which can be exercised at an established price over a five-year period.

