American Aires Launches UK Fulfillment Center

May 23, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

American Aires (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

American Aires Inc. has expanded its global reach by opening a new international fulfillment center in the UK, aiming to enhance its direct-to-consumer operations across over 60 countries. The UK center, already operational and shipping orders, is part of Aires’ strategic growth following a record annual order volume of $10.4 million, a 79% increase year-over-year. This move is expected to boost sales performance during the holiday season and build on the company’s prior success in regions where their fulfillment centers have significantly increased order volumes and sales growth.

