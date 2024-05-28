News & Insights

American Aires Boasts Strong Q1 Growth

May 28, 2024 — 06:14 pm EDT

American Aires (TSE:WIFI) has released an update.

American Aires Inc. reports a robust 37% year-over-year sales growth for Q1 2024, outperforming traditional Q1 market expectations, with quarterly sales surpassing $2.0 million and a significant increase in cash balance to $2.3 million. The company, focused on technology for electromagnetic radiation protection and health optimization, has laid out plans to expand internationally and strengthen brand awareness through strategic marketing and partnerships. This aggressive growth strategy has resulted in a stock price increase from $0.20 to $0.95 during the quarter.

