American, Aer Lingus Ink Codeshare Deal For Easy Travel Between US And Ireland

(RTTNews) - American Airlines has inked a new codesharing partnership with Aer Lingus, the flag carrier of Ireland, that will make it more simple, easy and more convenient for customers to travel between the United States and Ireland, also known as the Emerald Isle.

Under the deal, American will place its code on Aer Lingus flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Dublin (DUB). Customers can also book codeshare flights on Aer Lingus from DUB to Amsterdam (AMS), Birmingham (BHX), London Gatwick (LGW) and Manchester (MAN) as well as from LHR to Belfast City, Northern Ireland (BHD); Cork, Ireland (ORK) and Shannon, Ireland (SNN).

Additionally, customers traveling with Aer Lingus will now be able to book codeshare travel on American Airlines flights from Chicago O'Hare (ORD) to Albuquerque, New Mexico, (ABQ); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW); Los Angeles (LAX); Seattle (SEA); San Francisco (SFO); San Jose, California (SJC) and Tucson, Arizona (TUS).

Aer Lingus sees travel demand for dream vacations, business travel, and reconnecting families and friends in 2022 and beyond to be stronger than ever following two years of restrictions on travel. More so after the decision by the Irish Government to remove pre-departure COVID-19 test requirements for double-vaccinated passengers.

The codeshare agreement will enable Aer Lingus customers to avail of greater connectivity options and more seamless travel between the U.S. and Europe via its Dublin hub. This will also have the added benefit for customers to get US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance in Dublin itself.

Last year, Aer Lingus had joined the Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) between American, British Airways, Iberia and Finnair. This collaboration has delivered significant benefits to customers, such as lower fares and easier journeys to more destinations with better aligned schedules and frequencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.