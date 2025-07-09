America vs. China – The AI Race Is On, And Trump Has a Plan

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the remote desert regions of Northwestern China lies one of the training grounds for the next global conflict.

But you won’t find any soldiers running laps or practicing with their weapons downrange.

No tanks either.

Instead, at first glance, you’ll see what looks like a power station. Or maybe a quiet office building.

But what you’re really looking at is something much bigger – and more dangerous.

It’s one of a growing number of massive data centers sprouting up like weeds in the wide-open, uninhabited land.

There’s a method to this madness. This is where the Chinese can build fast, at scale and in secret.

According to an investigation by Bloomberg, China’s Xinjiang region is where America’s top global competitor plans to train the next generation of artificial intelligence.

Chinese companies are building around 40 data centers here, and they’re hoping to somehow skirt export restrictions and get their hands on upward of 115,000 high-powered chips made by NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

Why? Because they know what’s at stake.

They already know what most Americans haven’t realized yet.

We’re now fighting the Cold War 2.0.

This is a new kind of arms race. It’s not about nuclear weapons… or even about land or oil. It’s not about capitalism vs. communism.

It’s about who leads the world in AI.

In just a moment, I’ll show you how this global arms race could unlock one of the most overlooked investment opportunities in the AI market.

And why the companies I’ll reveal tonight during my Trump’s AI Day summit may be critical to America’s ability to win. (Register for your spot for that free event instantly here.)

A War to Control the Future

By 2030, China wants to be the global leader in artificial intelligence. They’re spending billions to make it happen.

As I mentioned earlier, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The country that wins this race will have an edge in:

Military systems that can strike without warning

Autonomous submarines and drone swarms

Algorithmic propaganda that shapes how people think

Surveillance tools exported to regimes around the world

We’ve already seen glimpses.

Just a few weeks ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s voice was cloned in a convincing AI scam.

It wasn’t perfect. But it was close enough to fool people, including three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor and a sitting member of Congress.

And here’s the thing. It doesn’t take much sophistication to pull this off. All you need is decent AI software and about 15-20 seconds of audio.

Sure, AI voice clone scams have been around for a little while now. Right now, people can spot a fake about half the time. But by 2027, Deloitte says AI deepfake fraud could lead to $40 billion in losses.

The Rubio deepfake seems to have been a scam… but I want you to imagine a hostile foreign power doing something like this… before an election. Or before it decides to invade a certain island in the South China Sea.

This is where the AI race leads if we lose focus, folks.

How America’s Response Is Starting to Take Shape

The good news is, we’re not standing still. I’ve mentioned in previous Market 360 articles that the Trump administration is fully on board with winning the AI race.

The U.S. tech industry is on board, too.

Right now, the U.S. is ramping up in a serious way – in partnership with Silicon Valley — and doing it fast…

Project Stargate is a $500 billion public-private initiative backed by OpenAI, Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ), Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) and NVIDIA – all working to build out domestic AI infrastructure at a national scale.

( ), ( ) and NVIDIA – all working to build out domestic AI infrastructure at a national scale. Elon Musk’s xAI is constructing what may become the largest AI data center in the U.S., just outside Memphis – complete with its own imported power plant.

David Sacks – a PayPal co-founder, venture capital investor and now Trump’s White House AI and crypto czar – is pushing to cut red tape and fast-track AI buildouts before China pulls ahead. As he put it, “We’ve got to let the private sector cook.”

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, has become one of the most vocal proponents of “sovereign AI” – warning that nations who fail to control their own AI stacks risk becoming dependent on foreign systems that don’t share their values or priorities. (Think about that for a moment…)

Even Musk and Trump, who’ve had their share of public friction, seem to understand the same thing: If we don’t win this race, we may not get another shot.

This Is Why Trump’s AI Day Matters

If you’ve been following along with me lately, you know that I’ve mentioned the fact that back in January, just days after taking office, President Trump signed an Executive Order about AI policy.

At the time, it didn’t make many headlines.

But I believe it could go down as one of the most important policy moves of this decade.

It lays the groundwork for a full-scale national AI strategy. One that supports infrastructure, accelerates critical projects and puts U.S. companies in a position to lead.

Now, this policy is still in the planning stages. But on July 22, I believe the Trump administration will unveil it to the public.

If I’m right, we’re talking about a full-scale mobilization to enhance, modify and build out our AI capabilities through the entire U.S. economy and government.

It will be industrial policy unlike anything we’ve seen since World War II.

And in just a few hours, I’m going to go live and reveal what my research is telling me is in that plan.

I’m calling it Trump’s AI Day.

This is a chance to get positioned in front of what could become the biggest national tech buildout we’ve ever seen. And I’ve identified a handful of companies that I believe are aligned with Trump’s AI priorities.

These are not the Big Tech companies you see in headlines. In fact, they’re not even tech stocks.

They’re smaller. Quieter. And absolutely critical to what comes next.

They also have far more upside than the bigger stocks that are on most people’s radar.

These are the kinds of stocks I specialize in.

For example, I’ve recently recommended to my paid-up members stocks like…

Powell Industries, Inc. ( POWL ) – a key player in the AI infrastructure buildout – with which we bagged a 111% gain.

( ) – a key player in the AI infrastructure buildout – with which we bagged a 111% gain. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ( ACLS ) – which provides crucial equipment for fabricating AI chips – and led my readers to an 81% gain.

( ) – which provides crucial equipment for fabricating AI chips – and led my readers to an 81% gain. And the fintech stock we hold right now, which uses AI to enhance its platform. Right now, we’re sitting on a nearly 600% gain.

Tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, I’ll reveal the name of one of them — completely free of charge — during my special briefing.

Click here to save your spot instantly now.

And I’ll see you at Trump’s AI Day later tonight.

