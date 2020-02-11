America Movil's Q4 net profit jumps, but revenue flat on stronger peso

Adds details from earnings report

MEXICO CITY, Feb 11 (Reuters) - America Movil AMXL.MX, the Mexican telecommunications giant, on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 21.19 billion pesos ($1.12 billion), up 63% from the same period last year, helped by reduced costs and currency appreciation.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted total revenue of 263.19 billion pesos in the quarter, essentially flat from the year-earlier quarter. America Movil attributed that to the peso's gains against currencies in other markets in which it operates.

The company touted its strong growth in mobile revenues, particularly from postpaid customers, or those who buy subscriptions.

"Mobile service revenues kept picking up," the company wrote in a report accompanying its results.

($1 = 18.886 pesos at end-December)

